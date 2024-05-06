A man has reportedly set himself on fire after a failed attempt to kill his wife at Abeka in the Greater Accra Region.

The incident reportedly occurred in the early hours of Monday, May 6, 2024, following several threats by the husband to kill the wife and commit suicide.

Narrating her ordeal to Adom News, the victim, 38-year-old mother of three, Martina Jones said her estranged husband, Collins Jones attacked her in her sleep around 3:am.

She said he hit her head with a heavy stick, causing blood to gush from her forehead.

But the nightmare didn’t end there. As she struggled to stay alive, Collins grabbed her neck and strangled her while she gasped for breath.

In a remarkable display of courage and determination, she managed to break free from his deadly grip and fled the room.

She was rescued by some neighbours, who rushed her to the hospital for medical attention.

However, Collins, sensing danger in his bid to evade any attack or arrest, set himself ablaze in their room.

Neighbours who arrived at the scene found him critically injured and rushed him to the hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries.

The Police have launched an investigation into the incident, which has left the entire community in shock.

Meanwhile, Martina’s display of bravery and resilience has inspired many.

ALSO READ:

Watch the video above: