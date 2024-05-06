The Chairperson of the Electoral Commission (EC), Jean Mensa, has underscored the critical significance of compiling a trustworthy voter register as the 2024 election approaches.

She stressed that, transparent elections are impossible without a credible voter register.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Monday, May 6, just before the commencement of the 2024 limited registration exercise, Mrs Mensa reiterated the EC’s commitment to ensuring a credible and transparent electoral process.

“As a Commission, we remain poised and ready to deliver credible, transparent and peaceful elections and electoral process processes starting with the 2024 registration exercise.

“It is well known that, the voter’s register is a bedrock of an election. Without a credible and accurate voter register, there can be no transparent and acceptable elections,” she stated.

The Electoral Commission (EC) will commence this year’s limited voter registration exercise on Tuesday, May 7, ahead of the December 7 general elections.

The 21-day exercise will end on Monday, May 27, 2024. It aims at individuals who have turned 18 years old since the last registration to be enrolled in the national album.

Furthermore, the exercise will be conducted at the EC’s district offices and in difficult-to-access electoral areas.

“Permanent centres will be set up at the District offices while mobile teams would be used to register eligible applicants in the difficult to access Electoral Areas. The list of registration centres will be provided to the Political Parties no later than twenty-one (21) days to the Registration exercise,” the EC noted.

