The General Secretary of the Ghana National Association of Teachers (GNAT), Thomas Musah Tanko, has indicated that there will likely be further demonstrations by pre-tertiary teachers before the week’s end.

Mr. Tanko attributed these ongoing protests to the government’s failure to implement the conditions of service for teachers, which have remained unresolved for approximately nine years.

In an interview on TV3, he expressed frustration over what he perceives as the government’s disregard for teachers concerns.

He highlighted a sense of deception among teachers since 2009, citing promises unfulfilled and a lack of tangible evidence of government support for educators.

“Since 2009, teachers have been deceived, any time you go ask for something they say we are many, and there is a deliberate policy by government that teachers must be at the center. Where is the evidence?” he asked.

“For the past eight years, the only allowance teachers have benefited is GH¢100, even that is professional development allowance, what about the teachers’ welfare? Teachers are in deprived areas and they are suffering.

“What will make the teachers to stop the agitations is that they must be given what they deserve,” he said.

