The Joint Association of Port Transport Unions (JAPTU)-Ghana has with immediate effect called off its intended strike.

The decision according to a statement by the Union follows consultation with affiliate partners from Burkina Faso, Mali, and Niger.

The sit-down strike which was to take effect from Monday, May 6, 2024, was to protest a series of issues, including armed robbery attacks, harassment by uniformed personnel, and unlawful detention.

However, the Union has expressed appreciation to the Inspector General of Police (IGP) Dr George Akuffo Dampare and the Director General of the Ghana Ports and Harbour, Michael Achagwe Luguje for their decision to initiate measures to resolve the issues.

Below is the statement: