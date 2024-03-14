The management of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) in Kumasi is engaging with the leadership of the medical doctors at the facility to resolve issues which have led to strike at the facility.

Doctors of the Hospital on Wednesday, March 13, began a strike in solidarity with their colleagues who are being ejected from their official residences.

These official accommodations are situated at Danyame, a prime area in Kumasi, which is part of the 400-acre government lands, the Supreme Court had ruled that it should be reversed to the Manhyia Palace.

A notice of eviction was served on the affected doctors about a year ago, but no alternative accommodation had been found by the management of KATH for the doctors.

Last week, a one-week ultimatum was issued to the affected doctors to vacate the area to enable the private developers to take over the land. This has led to the impasse between the doctors and the management of the hospital.

Dr Michael Leat, Chairman of KATH branch of the Ghana Medical Association, told the Ghana News Agency in an interview that the continued intimidation and harassment by the private developer had occasioned the strike action by the doctors.

He said the management of KATH had not yet given alternative accommodation to about 20 doctors who had been asked to vacate the area.

In solidarity with the affected doctors, their colleague doctors have joined them in the strike.

However, the strike only affected new cases coming to the Hospital while old cases are being attended to.

Mr Kwame Frimpong, Public Relation Officer (PRO), of the Hospital told the Ghana News Agency during a visit to the facility that management was aware of the situation and was taking steps to resolve and address the concerns of the doctors.

He said several meetings had been held with the leadership of the association to plead with them to exercise restraints in line with their duty.

Mr Frimpong said management was currently engaging the Regional Coordinating Council, the Lands Commission, and the private developers for an amicable settlement of the issue.

Some of the patients who spoke with the GNA recounted how they were disappointed after trekking several hours, only to meet the absence of doctors at the facility.

They appealed to the Hospital authorities to urgently find a solution to the problem.

