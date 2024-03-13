A stakeholders’ meeting to resolve accommodation concerns of striking doctors of Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Wednesday ended conclusively.

The meeting had in attendance KATH management, the striking doctors, officials from the Lands Commission, and a representative from the Danyame Redevelopment Committee.

Speaking on Adom FM Burning Issues, the Public Relations Officer (PRO) of the Health Ministry, Isaac Baah Offei assured all the grievances of the doctors have been addressed.

“The issue had to do with miscommunication but since Tuesday night, we have been able to resolve the issue and calm has been restored. The allegation that they were being pushed out without alternative accommodation and all related matters have been addressed,” he assured.

On Wednesday, the doctors ceased their duties in protest of a forceful eviction from their bungalows at Danyame with their action taking a toll on healthcare delivery.

As of 9am, the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the health facility was inundated with patients who had trooped in to seek health care.

Hundreds were left stranded as nurses on duty took time to explain to patients and family members why they were not being attended to.

Meanwhile, Mr Offei has said the doctors will resume work on Thursday morning.

He added the leadership of the Komfo Anokye Doctors Association will in due course officially communicate its plans to the public.

