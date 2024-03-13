The Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission (NLC), Ofosu Asamoah says that the commission has not officially been informed about any accommodation issues affecting healthcare delivery at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH).

According to him, there has been no formal report from the Ministry of Health, the doctors, the Ghana Health Service, or the Regional Minister about the accommodation issues which has led to an industrial action by doctors of the facility.

Speaking on JoyNews’ Top Story on Wednesday, March 13, Mr Asamoah stated that he has instructed the commission’s Ashanti Regional office to investigate and report on the matter due to its sensitive nature and the essential services provided by the doctors at KATH.

“The commissioners will be coming for a meeting tomorrow so that whatever we have, we put before it and direct,” he said.

Mr Asamoah’s comment follows the industrial action by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) on Wednesday, March 13 over accommodation issues.

As of 9 am, the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the health facility was inundated with patients who had trooped in to seek health care.

Hundreds were left stranded as nurses on duty took time to explain to patients and family members why they were not being attended to.

Speaking on the show, Mr Asamoah emphasised that KATH is an essential service provider, and whenever there is an issue to be resolved, it needs to be reported to the NLC within three days so that the commission can take action through arbitration.

“Unfortunately, we have not received any report yet, apart from what we are hearing from the media, and it doesn’t look like the parties themselves have even started any form of negotiation.”

“I hear the allegations being made by the doctors, the challenge being put across by the Regional Minister for the production of evidence to show force ejection. Anyway, if accommodating them or by providing residential facility is part of their conditions of services, it cannot just be varied, especially to their detriment,” he said.

He clarified that the NLC has heard that KATH is being relocated by a private developer, but they are unaware of the facilities being provided, whether they are the same, better, or degrading.

“As I said, they are not only essential service providers, but KATH is a critical facility being the second biggest referral in the country and the area it covers.

“So tomorrow Thursday, the commissioners will be at the commission, and it will be considered what to take to quickly help resolve it,” Mr. Asamoah noted.

Commenting on potential penalties for breaching procedures, Mr Asamoah stated that if there is a breach and any party suffers damage, it must be remedied.

“The commission will make a direction; if it is not complied with, we will go to court and enforce it, and whatever that is due to anybody who has suffered anything, we will get it back.”

