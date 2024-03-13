An industrial action by doctors at the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital (KATH) over accommodation issues is taking a toll on healthcare delivery in the Ashanti Region.

As of 9am on Wednesday, March 13, the Out-Patient Department (OPD) of the health facility was inundated with patients who had trooped in to seek health care.

Hundreds were left stranded as nurses on duty took time to explain to patients and family members why they were not being attended to.

Speaking to JoyNews, some patients expressed frustration over the impact of the strike on their health.

A visibly worried man who spoke on his wife’s behalf said the nurses had to reschedule their appointment.

According to him, no warning or notice was given before the industrial action.

“When we got to the hospital, we went to drop our card and folder before taking our seat. It was around 7:30am that the nurses came to tell us that doctors were on strike so they are rescheduling the date that was given to us. They have changed the date from today to 10th April.

“The nurses explained that the doctors went on strike because they are being evacuated from their residence.”

Another patient said she will consider visiting another health facility because of the pain she is in.

“I am done with all my medication. Now, I don’t know if I have to go and buy some or wait for the doctors to resume,” she added.

But another elderly man who spoke to JoyNews said he cannot afford to visit another facility.

“I have also been given a new date to report here. The nurses say I should come in two-weeks time and till then we are praying for life. With my condition, I cannot visit a new facility. It is an operation that has to be performed on me so unless the doctors here at KATH. I have no choice but to come back.

“There was an announcement by the nurses, asking everyone to come for a new date. We have all been told to go home,” he said.