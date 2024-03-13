Cleanliness, they say, is next to godliness. Therefore, the Church of Pentecost Ho chapter, leading by example, has launched its 2024 environmental care campaign.

The campaign which was under the auspices of the Volta Regional Coordinating Council and sponsored by the Volta Regional Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, Ho Municipal Environmental Health and Sanitation Department, and Zoomlion Ghana Ltd is aimed at keeping our immediate environment clean as the Almighty God we serve directs us to do.

The area head for HO, Apostle Dr. Dela Quampah, who led the launch of this year’s Environmental care campaign speaking in an interview with Adom News correspondent, Odehyeba Owusu Job said, the motive behind this years campaign is to keep the environment clean and neat and to plant more trees to help generate oxygen for human consumption.

The Apostle declared the readiness of the clergy and chiefs to continue with this clean-up exercise every month.

He called on Ghanaians to have a change of attitude and keep the environment clean.

On her part, the Volta Regional Environmental Health Director, Mrs. Stella Kumedzro applauded the Church of Pentecost for its tireless efforts in supporting to make Ho the cleanest city in Ghana.

She urged all other churches, organizations, and institutions to emulate the efforts the Church of Pentecost Ho Area is making to keep the region clean.

