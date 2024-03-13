Angry youth of Gomoa Toboase in the Gomoa East district of the Central Region has dethrone the head of the family, (Abusuapanyi) Nana Awuzdi over sale of cemetery, dumping sites and land earmarked for a public toilet to estate developers.

According to the angry youths, the Abusuapanyi has been selling the lands indiscriminately which is hindering development of the town.

In an interview with Adom News, the angry youths, together with chiefs and head of Gomoa Toboase performed the necessary rituals to destool Nana Awuzdi.

But for the intervention of Police officers from Gomoa Dorminase who rescued Nana Awuzdi, the irate youth would have attacked him.

The police has since restored calm in the area.

