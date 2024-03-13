Independent parliamentary aspirant for Nkoranza North, Charles Owusu, has raised significant concerns about the propose use of drones during this year’s general elections.

In his view, it will be a recipe for disaster if the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is allowed to use drones to monitor the elections.

The Greater Accra Chairman of the NDC, Ashley Moore on March 11, revealed plans by the party to deploy drones to monitor this year’s general elections.

It forms part of the party’s efforts to avert rigging and win over two million votes for a resounding victory in December.

However, speaking on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday, Charles Owusu such initiative can be explored by the Electoral Commission (EC).

But allowing every political party to deploy drones could lead to disorder.

“The NDC should know better about election-related rules. Setting up drones will cause chaos during the election. It’s okay if the electoral commission provides it but if every political party chooses to bring drones who will capture the elections? it will lead to chaos” Mr. Owusu warned.

