Nkoranza North independent parliamentary candidate, Charles Owusu has said Alexander Afenyo-Markin is more than qualified to be a Majority Leader.

His comment is on the back of rumours about the potential removal of Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to be replaced by his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

According to Charles Owusu, the Member of the Parliament for the Effutu constituency is fit for the role.

“No one can say Afenyo-Markin cannot become a Majority Leader. He is a very responsible man and when he gets up to talk in Parliament, you know he is an intelligent man,” he said during a panel discussion on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday.

Charles Owusu urged Majority leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should consider stepping aside for Afenyo Markin to lead the caucus because he will not be returning to Parliament next year.

“Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu should even put himself aside for Afenyo Markin to lead the caucus knowing that he would not be back in Parliament. The zeal he has for parliamentary work will even decline because there is nothing at stake and he has achieved most of the things he wanted to achieve,” he added.

