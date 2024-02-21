Political Science Lecturer at the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Dr Kwasi Amakye Boateng has said Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia has been imposed on the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

According to him, the Vice President would never have emerged NPP flagbearer without the tacit support of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

Dr. Amakye Boateng on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem Wednesday said the imposition has created conflict within the party.

“There is a conflict there because Bawumia is a Nana Addo man. In the absence of Akufo-Addo, there was no way Bawumia would have been NPP’s flagbearer” he added.

Watch video below: