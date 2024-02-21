The Ghana Water Limited says power has been restored to its water treatment plants in the Ashanti region after experiencing erratic electricity supply in the past few weeks.

It comes as some parts of the Greater Kumasi Metropolis struggle to access water following water shortfalls in the region.

The company had in an earlier statement revealed the intermittent water supply in the metropolis was as a result of unstable power supply to the Barekese and the Owabi Treatment Plants and the Achiase Booster stations.

The two plants are the sole reservoirs distributing water to the majority of households in the Greater Kumasi Metropolis.

But in an interview with JoyNews, Public Relations Officer of GWL-Ashanti, Ebenezer Padi Narh revealed the power has been restored to the treatment plants following a meeting with the Electricity Company.



“To prevent our machines from damaging, we had to shut down operations. ECG has restored power to all treatment plants. Should we continue to have constant supply, we will also do our part. Customers will have water if there is constant power supply,” he said.

Many households in the area have in the last few weeks experienced water shortfalls which they lament affects their businesses and daily chores.

“We have to store water everyday just to avoid purchasing those distributed privately. The washroom is even worse. With little water available, one can’t decide whenever to flush after using the toilets,” a resident at Atonsu said.

The situation is not only impacting households, but businesses.

Water is essential for the production of palm oil, especially for the local variant known as Zomi.

Ophelia operates a palm oil processing hub at Anloga-Sobolo. She laments the few barrels of water available aren’t enough for her palm oil processing hub.

“We need at least 10 barrels of water to produce oil. We only got a few buckets today from a well. It’s a lot tedious to access water,” she said.

The water shortfall is biting hard on her production as she is unable to produce large quantities of the palm oil.

“We can produce 20 barrels of oil if there’s at least 10 barrels of water. But now we have to leave the palm extracts overnight and it can get spoiled. It becomes bland when left overnight,” she said.

Sarah, a hairdresser, shares similar sentiments.

“I am unable to make enough profits these days because of the water situation,” she said.

Residents continue to prevail on the water company to resolve the perennial water shortages.