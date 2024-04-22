Revelers and residents in the Ashanti region are in for a good treat as the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II prepares to celebrate his 25th anniversary on the golden stool this week.

Friday April 26, 2024 will be two decades and a half since the Asantehene ascended the throne as the sixteenth occupant.

In celebration of the King’s silver jubilee, the anniversary planning committee has outlined a series of activities, including a musical jamboree to be conducted from April 22 to 26, 2024.

Monday, April 22 will be a day for queen mothers from the various Asante paramountcy in the kingdom to exhibit the cuisines of the Asantes at the Manhyia Palace.

Ranging from the renowned Fufu, to lesser-known and ancient delicacies like “Akau” and “Mampong at3ky3”, the queen mothers and their community members will display local foods from the various traditional zones of the Asante kingdom.

Again, Wednesday April 24, will be a traditional rest day – otherwise known as Awukudae – but technically the Asantehene would receive monarchs from across Ghana and other royals in the West African subregion.

Traditional rulers and other functionaries from Nigeria, Niger and other countries are expected to grace the occasion.

The eve of the anniversary, Thursday April 25, will see both magical fireworks at some vantage centers in the city and a mega musical carnival.

Residents around the Jubilee Park, Heroes Park, Manhyia, Tafo Community Park, Aboabo, Oforikrom, and the Adum City Square will witness the magnificent pyrotechnics planned to celebrate the exemplary and remarkable leadership of the King.

On the evening of the same day, some of Ghana’s greatest musical acts are expected to treat the King and the people of Asanteman to some good and electrifying performances.

The all-night jamboree will be held at the Jubilee Park in Kumasi.

Friday, April 26 will mark the exact day of his enstoolment in 1999. The Asantehene will host a non-denominational thanksgiving service to offer praise to the ancestry and God for their protection and guidance.

An official post stamp is also expected to be unveiled on the day.

May 6 will be the 75th birthday of the King as he prepares to climax the silver jubilee on May 12 with a grand Durbar at the Manhyia Palace.

Announcing the lined-up activities at a media briefing, Chairperson of the 25th anniversary committee, Juabenhene Nana Otuo Siriboe II, reiterated the ban on political paraphernalia during these functions.

“We entreat everyone not to attend these events in any political party colours. We want to celebrate the king and not our political affiliations,” he said.

The celebration which started on February 6, 2024 with the re-enactment of the Sagrenti War will end on November 24, 2024.

