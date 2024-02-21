A Deputy General Secretary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Haruna Mohammed has debunked claims that there is no conspiracy to change the leadership of the majority caucus in Parliament.

His comments come in the wake of rumours about the possible removal of the Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to be replaced with his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

But Mr Mohammed insists these rumors are untrue.

Speaking on Joy FM’s Top Story on February 20, he said “There has not been any plot within the NPP to oust any leader within any of the setup either government or within the party setup or Parliament.”

Earlier on Tuesday, a group of NPP MPs led by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that no change will be countenanced.

According to him, they are satisfied with the work of the current leadership led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Touching on the concern by Mr Osei-Owusu, Mr Mohammed insists that nothing about the first Deputy speaker’s comment suggests any plot.

“When I listened to him, he never agreed that there was a plot. He never said there was a plot that he knows, and I am unable to speak to the fact that he has actually indicated that there is a plot somewhere because his answers were very clear when questions were posed to him,” he added.

