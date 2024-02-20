The Majority in Parliament is up in arms against any attempt to change the leadership of their caucus.

Rumors were rife about the potential removal of Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, to be replaced by his Deputy, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

In fact, the National Council and NEC meeting of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on Monday had this change as an agenda. However, no decision was taken.

Addressing journalists in Parliament, a group of NPP MPs led by First Deputy Speaker, Joseph Osei-Owusu warned that no change will be countenanced.

“We have no intention to change our leadership, disregard rumours of any change, reports going round are false. The majority has not made any changes and so we want to tell Ghanaians that the leadership of the majority caucus has not changed. No one outside Parliament can change our leadership. They have led us effectively and we must stand with them” the Bekwai MP said.

According to him, they are satisfied with the work of the current leadership led by Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu.

Mr. Osei Owusu underscored the need for the Majority to be focused and united to address legislative matters and pursue the government’s agenda.

“We are confident in the leadership that we have and the status quo shall remain,” he added.

