The Minister for Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has challenged the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to substantiate its claim about Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s involvement in the Power Distribution Service (PDS) scandal.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, the Minister urged them to provide evidence such as meeting minutes and attendees to support their assertion that Bawumia was part of the deal.

“There was no meeting where Bawumia signed any contract. No such meeting ever occurred to indicate Bawumia’s involvement in the deal. Dr. Bawumia did not participate in any PDS meetings. If you think he was part, then provide evidence” she dared.

Her comments come after the NDC claimed the NPP flagbearer altered the requirement from a bank guarantee to an insurance guarantee in the contract.

The opposition party has served notice it will investigate Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s role in the Power Distribution Service (PDS) scandal.

However, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful said the claim by the NDC should be treated with the contempt it deserves.

She indicated that, NDC is known for fabricating falsehoods just to tarnish the image of the Vice President ahead of the December elections.

Rather, Mrs. Owusu-Ekuful urged thorough investigation into the matter and cautioned against blindly accepting the NDC’s assertions.

