Obour, the man known for carrying a pot during Black Stars games in support of the team, is juggling two wives – one Brazilian and one Ghanaian – along with a roster of six side chicks scattered across different neighbourhoods in Ghana.

According to him, he remains unfazed by the intricacies of relationships, boasting that women are drawn to him because of his character.

“I have children with three or four women here in Ghana but I am legally wedded to one of them. I have a spouse in Brazil, thus totaling two wives.

I also have concubines; I may not particularly favour them but they are drawn to me because of my character. Altogether, I have around six concubines. One resides in Taifa; the others are situated in Pokuase, Barrier, East Legon, and Osu.”

During his appearance on The Delay Show, broadcasted on February 18, 2024, Obour acknowledged his charismatic persona so his wives don’t care about his other relationships.

“My spouse understands that I am admired by women, and she is aware of my role as an entertainer. She perceives my interactions with other women as mere entertainment. Should she witness me in bed with another woman and feel discontent, she is entitled to remove me from the situation,” he confidently stated.

Meanwhile, Samuel Aggrey, affectionately known as Obour, elaborated on his distinctive practice of carrying a pot during matches.

“I am concerned that your pot may topple,” remarked the show host, Delay, at the onset of the interview, to which he replied: “It will not fall; it cannot. It is firmly grounded.”

“Doesn’t it cause strain on your neck?” inquired Delay, to which Obour responded: “Not at all. Once you have mastered something, it remains firmly in your mind, just like the pot is in my head.”

Aggrey is consistently spotted among Ghanaian fans during Black Stars tournaments in Africa or the World Cup, often adorned in underpants.

