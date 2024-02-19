Students in Adansi North prepare for NSMQ

The Adansi North Educational Directorate is preparing students in its district to compete in the annual National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ).

This initiative is in conjunction with Kelish Printing and Shed Light and the Assembly to enable Senior High Schools in the area to shine at the national level.

They organized a mathematics quiz among the three schools including, Akrokere Asare BEDIAKO, Dompoase, and Fomena T I Ahmadiya Senior High Schools.

Speaking to Adom news correspondent, Isaac K. Normanyo after the competition, the District Director of Education, Alhaji Ibrahim A. Amankwah said each of the three schools presented 100 students to participate in the quiz.

He pointed out that, the process will be continued so that the students will get a fair grasp of the subject to enable them to go and compete at the national level.

Mr. Amankwah explained that, most students fear mathematics but that notion is wrong as the subject should not be feared.

He added that, plans are underway to make the Math appealing to the students for them to understand.

“We have three Senior High Schools in our district. We have realized that we don’t always make it far when it comes to the NSMQ so we are using this opportunity to prepare our students. Over 100 students in each school sat for the quiz. We want the students to take Mathematics more seriously, most students are always afraid of the subject. We are hopefully going to change that with this initiative,” he said.

Some of the students who also spoke to Adom News said the quiz would go a long way to help them in their school examinations.