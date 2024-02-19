With the 2024 presidential elections campaign taking shape, Vice President and flagbearer of the NPP is presenting the team that will take charge of his campaign to the National Executive Committee and the National Council of the party for consideration.

Key members of the campaign include: former Minister for Local Government, Dan Botwe who has been named the campaign chair, as well as former MP for Suhum, Frederick Opare Ansah who is expected to be named the campaign manager.

Outgoing Member of Parliament (MP) for Akuapim South, Osei Bonsu Amoah is expected to bring his long parliamentary experience to bear, where he will focus on the party’s efforts to recapture more seats in the next elections.

He will assume the position of Deputy Campaign Manager in charge of parliamentary Affairs.

Leading member of the campaign, Nana Akomea is expected to be named deputy co-manager of the campaign alongside former General Secretary of the NPP, Kwabena Agyei Agyepong, who contested Dr. Bawumia in the super delegates elections.

Young and versatile communicator of the party, Dennis Miracles Aboagye will lead the communications outfit of the campaign, alongside Yaw Adomako Baafi and Akbar Yusuf Rohullah Komeini, a legal practitioner and special aide to the Vice President.

General Secretary of the NPP, Justin Frimpong Kodua is tipped to become the operations manager of the campaign.

Other key members of the campaign will include Peter Mac Manu, former National Chairman of the NPP, Fred Oware, special aide to the Vice President, Anthony Abayifaa Karbo, former Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Sammi Awuku, CEO of NLA and Krobea Kwabena Asante, Deputy Director of Communications at the office of the Vice President.

