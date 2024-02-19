The Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL) has announced intermittent water supply in Nsawam Adoagyiri from Monday, February 19, 2024.

19 February. 2024 10:37 AM

INTERMITTENT WATER SUPPLY IN NSAWAM ADOAGYIRI

We wish to inform our valued customers in and around Nsawam Adoagyiri that we will be experiencing intermittent supply this week from Monday 19th February 2024 due to maintenance work at the treatment station.

This may last for 4 days and production would be reduced as a result of this exercise.

Because of this, we entreat consumers to always store enough water.

The inconvenience to be caused is very much regretted.

Thank you