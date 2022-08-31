About 10 suspected land guards have been arrested by the Okyeman Land Protection Force at Yaw K)k) near Nsawam in the Eastern Region.

The suspects are alleged to be terrorising residents of Yaw K)k), Nsawam and Amasaman for sometime now.

The team retrieved offensive weapons including guns from the suspected land guards who had pitched camp in a house at Yaw K)k) for their operations.

The Okyeman Akwansrahene who doubles as the leader of the Okyeman Land Protection Force, Baffour Asiedu Bekoe, confirmed the arrest in an interview with Adom News‘ Maxwell Kudekor.

He explained land guards in recent times threatened to deal with the Chief of Yaw K)k) and his subjects.

The suspects have since been handed over to the Kyebi Divisional Police command for investigation and possible prosecution.

The Okyeman Akwansrahene has appealed to security agencies to take swift actions against individuals and groups encroaching on Okyeman Stool lands with tacit support of land guards in order to forestall clashes in future.