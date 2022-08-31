President Nana Akufo-Addo has reinstated the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly, Abdul Mumin Issah.

This was contained in a statement signed by the Minister for Local Government and Regional Decentralisation, Dan Botwe.

The statement indicated the reinstatement is in response to recommendations by the Western Regional Coordinating Council.

The Western Regional Police Command on Thursday, February 3, arrested the MCE for an alleged motor traffic offence, verbal assault, and offensive conduct against a Police officer “who was performing his lawful duty.”

The altercation between the MCE and the officer, Andrew Sarfo, occurred near the Kwesimintsim Cemetery.

In a 20-minute audio that went viral, there was a heated exchange between the MCE and the Police Inspector as the former was heard angrily heaping invectives on the police officer for insisting that he joins the queue like others and wait for his turn.

The MCE attempted to use another officer to convince the Inspector on duty to allow him to go, but he [Inspector] insisted that the MCE’s conduct goes against the law and he deserves to be punished for it.