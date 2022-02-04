The Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Sekondi Takoradi Metropolitan Assembly was arrested by the Western Regional Police Command on Thursday for an alleged motor traffic offence.

At around 8.30 pm on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, the MCE, who was driving a Toyota Land Cruiser with registration number GE 5615-20 while approaching the police checkpoint, decided to move past cars waiting to go through the snap check at the Kwesimintsim cemetery.



Inspector Sarfo Andrews and his team, who were at the time on duty, stopped the MCE who was allegedly flouting road regulations which led to him nearly hitting the Police Inspector.

ALSO READ:

Sekondi Takoradi MCE arrested over alleged dangerous driving and assaulting police officer





In a 20-minute audio that has already gone viral, there was a heated exchange between the MCE and the Police Inspector as the former was heard angrily heaping invectives on the police officer for insisting that he joins the queue like others and wait for his turn.



The MCE attempted to use another officer to convince the Inspector on duty to allow him to go, but he [Inspector] insisted that the MCE’s conduct goes against the law and he deserves to be punished for it.

Listen to the audio below:







