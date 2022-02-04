The National Democratic Congress’ (NDC) Youth Wing has declared its intention to embark on a massive demonstration against the controversial Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy).

The demo dubbed Yentua to wit, we won’t pay scheduled for Thursday, February 10, 2022, will call for the payment of workers’ arrears, end to corruption, and the UTAG strike.

The march, according to the wing, will begin from 7:00 am to midday with the Obra Spot, Kwame Nkrumah Circle as the converging point.

A statement, signed by the National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, indicated it will be the first of many demonstrations planned for other parts of the country.

“The Youth Wing of NDC is convinced there is an urgent need for a mass protest to put pressure on government to rescind its desperate efforts on the electronic levy, end widespread corruption, redeem young people from mass unemployment, pay outstanding arrears to workers and end the UTAG endless strike immediately,” portions of the statement read.

ALSO READ:

The protesters will subsequently march to the Jubilee House to present a petition to President Nana Akufo-Addo and Speaker Alban Bagbin in Parliament.

Mr Opare-Addo, in the statement, also expressed the wing’s willingness to meet the police for further deliberation on the march.

Read the statement below: