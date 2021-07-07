Former Central Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) is not happy about the turnout of the party Youth Wing’s demonstration dubbed: ‘March for Justice’.

Bernard Allotey Jacobs claimed the party, which hitherto assured the police of over 10 thousand attendance, failed to meet expectations.

He alleged that what the NDC National Youth Organiser, George Opare Addo, told the police led to the deployment of over a thousand personnel.

“Opare Addo did his best but his best wasn’t enough. He told the police over 10,000 people will come and they also deployed 1,180 personnel,” he stated on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme, Wednesday.

The former NDC Regional Chairman said the protest, which was to demand justice and to put pressure on the Akufo-Addo government, was just a smokescreen.

“We are in the era of national campaign for elections so you must expect these things,” he stated.

Mr Jacobs expressed worry about why some NDC executives are taking advantage of the vulnerable party members to champion their cause.

“The demo was a gathering of the storm. Some people want to contest internal party elections so they want to use this to shine and let people know that they are capable of leading the youth,” Mr Jacobs added.

