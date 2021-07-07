The Sehwi Juaboso Forestry Commission has confiscated 3,000 logged timber from illegal chainsaw operators in the Krokosue Hill Forest Reserve in the Juaboso District.

This followed the arrest of eight suspected chainsaw operators who were busy doing an illegal activity in the forest reserve.

In a swoop, the taskforce retrieved seven chainsaw machines, three guns, two motorbikes, military uniform and 14 BB Ammunition.

During their illegal activities in the reserve, they fell about 200 trees including Mahogany, Sapele, Wawa, Odum, and Marsonia.

Speaking to Adom News, the Juaboso-Bia Forestry Commission Manager, Mark Aidoo Gyamfi, urged the youth who involve in illegal chainsaw activity to stop and venture into sustainable employment to earn a better living for themselves.

