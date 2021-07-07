Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen, in a list, has named best first time Members of Parliament (MPs) in the eighth Parliament.

The late afternoon political programme made the list with a focus on the second quarter.

They used benchmarks based on tangible projects executed in their constituencies, their visibility in the constituency and social media presence.

This the host, Osei Bonsu (OB), explained was because the Parliamentary business had not properly started in the first quarter.

In no particular order, the list captured two female MPs and eight males from both the Minority and Majority sides:

The Bantama MP and Minister for Works and Housing, Francis Asenso Boakye.

Madina MP – Francis Xavier Sosu

Yendi MP; Farouk Ali Mahama

Okaikoi South MP; Darkoa Newman

Awutu Senya West MP; Gizella Tetteh

Ejisu MP/Deputy Finance Minister; John Kumah

Buem MP; Kofi Adams

Damongo MP/ Lands and Natural Resources Minister; Samuel Abu Jinapor

New Juaben South MP/Deputy Trade and Industry Minister, Michael Okyere Baafi

Bortianor Ngleshie Amanfrom MP; Sylvester Tetteh Mensah