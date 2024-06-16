“A father’s tears and fears are unseen, his love is unexpressed, but his care and protection remain a pillar of strength throughout our lives.” – Ama H. Vanniarachchy

In the season of celebrating and honouring fatherhood, Asempa FM, a subsidiary of the Multimedia Group Limited (MGL), dedicated this year’s Father’s day to thanking Fathers for their selfless role.

Asempa FM in partnership with the Executive Prostate Center organised a free health screening for fathers all over the country to commemorate this year’s Father’s Day.

There was also a fortune rice cooking competition among the fathers.

In addition to the tasty treats, gospel musician, Kofi Peprah excited the fathers with a thrilling performance.

Jamaa wash and feel contest with Jamaa detergents was the last event performed among the father’s around .

It is almost impossible to partake in an MGL event without tons of packages to go home with, and this year’s edition was no different.

Sponsors of the event were Executive Prostate Center , Jaama , Fortune, Franko , Darling lemon Alcoholic drink , Global lighting Center Limited, Karen mouth wash, Old Mutual , 3P Garlic Mixture.

See photos below: