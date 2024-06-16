Five individuals have been arrested by the Danchira Police in connection with the fatal stabbing of an 18-year-old boy during a fight at Danchira Torklo in the Ga South Municipality of the Greater Accra Region.

The incident occurred during a wake-keeping event in Toklo, a village near Danchira.

According to a police source, the altercation resulted in the deceased being fatally stabbed.

The motive behind the fight remains unclear, though it is suspected that it might have involved a dispute over a woman.

In an interview with Adom News’ Seth Kofi Adjei, Unit Committee Chairman for Danchira, Solomon Nii Teiko, stated that the exact cause of the fight is still under investigation.

He also appealed to the Inspector General of Police, George Akufo Dampare, to address the security challenges in the area.

Nii Teiko called for the provision of vehicles, motorcycles, and additional police personnel to the Danchira Police Station to combat the increasing criminal activities, particularly those involving land guards, which are creating significant unrest in Danchira and its surroundings.