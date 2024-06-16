Musician and entrepreneur D-Black has shared a rare glimpse of his family life, revealing photos of his adorable 12-year-old daughter, Sky, on social media.

The images, posted in celebration of Father’s Day, have captivated fans and garnered significant attention online.

Sky is D-Black’s second child who follows her older sister Alexis.

This public appearance marks one of the few times D-Black has shared photos of his children while offering a personal look into his life beyond the entertainment industry.

D-Black used the occasion to eulogize himself on Father’s Day as he exhibited the pride he takes in his family.

The photos of Sky have elicited a warm response from followers, with many commenting on the striking resemblance between father and daughter.

Fans have also praised D-Black for showcasing his role as a father and celebrating the bond he shares with his children.