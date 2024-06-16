A middle-aged man identified as Eric and his yet-to-be identified girlfriend have been found dead in their room in Ondo West Local Government Area of Ondo State.

They were found dead at the weekend in the man’s apartment located in the Ayeyemi area of Ondo city.

Sources in the area claimed that the duo was stuck in a sexual position.

The cause of their deaths is yet to be ascertained

However, some neighbours and residents of the area suggested that the couple had put on a generating set and charged a phone in a socket placed on the bed, suggesting that it is possible that the woman’s chain made contact with the socket, resulting in electrocution.

A resident identified as Ayo said Eric’s relatives found the bodies when they checked on him after he didn’t answer his phone.

On getting to his residence, they looked through the window and saw the bodies, and then broke down the door to gain access into the house.

The spokesperson of Ondo State Police Command, SP Funmilayo Odunlami-Omisanya confirmed the incident to Channels TV in a telephone chat.

She disclosed that the deceased had been dating each other for about two years now and both families are aware of their relationship.

Their remains have been evacuated and deposited at the morgue in a nearby hospital.

Meanwhile, a resident of the community, Blessing John posted photos from a scene where a man and a woman died while having sex, claiming it’s a case of Magun.