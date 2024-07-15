A tragic incident has struck the community of Baakokrom, where a 10-year-old boy has been pronounced dead due to electrocution.

The incident has prompted residents to urgently call on the government to expedite the completion of the electrification project in the area.

Per reports gathered, the boy lost his life upon getting contact with a makeshift electrical wiring on a meter.

Residents revealed that due to the stalled electrification project, they are forced to individually procure electrical cables to tap into the main power source for their homes, which is both cumbersome and hazardous.

During interactions with Adom News correspondent Isaac K. Normanyo, several residents of Baakokrom expressed their frustrations with the current state of the electrification project following the tragic death.

The Assembly Member for the Mpanyinasa Electoral Area, Thomas Dadzie, confirmed the community’s grievances.

He explained that the current situation leads to electrical resistance issues, where residents cannot use appliances like irons and fans simultaneously.

Mr Dadzie noted that the contractor left the project unfinished after delivering the poles and has since been unreachable.

He called on the government to intervene and resolve what he described as a significant challenge for the community.