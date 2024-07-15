The Lagos State Police Command says it has detained one of its officers who allegedly raped a 17-year-old girl in his office.

The command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, confirmed the arrest in a statement on Sunday, July 14.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, the girl became a victim of alleged violent sexual assault while trying to recover her alleged stolen phone by some criminals.

Investigation revealed that the said police officer, who got wind of the stolen phone, offered to help track the girl’s missing phone after taking her statement.

It also learnt that the officer, simply identified as Owolabi, allegedly deceitfully tricked the teenager with false information that police operatives had arrested the suspected thief.

Upon arriving in the office, he allegedly raped her at gunpoint.

Meanwhile, the Commissioner of Police has directed a full-scale and thorough investigation into the allegation.

The Command assures the public that there is absolutely no attempt at a cover-up as such hideous acts are at variance with the code of conduct and professional ethics of the Nigeria Police Force.

They assured that the officer would be dealt with in accordance with police regulations and the law if found culpable.