Three individuals lost their lives, and another in critical condition in a tragic accident near Vanguard Height on the 37 stretch.

The victims, traveling in a Benz car, were reportedly returning from the Safari Festival Artiste Night held at Alexander Kwapong Hall, Legon.

The four passengers, two ladies and two gentlemen, were heading to the beach when tragedy struck.

Reports indicate that they were speeding and engaging in a car race with another vehicle on the stretch.

Their car veered off the road at the roundabout and rammed into a pillar.

The driver and the two female passengers died on the spot, while the fourth passenger sustained serious injuries, including broken legs, and was rushed to the hospital.

Hours prior to the accident, the victims were captured in a jolly mood, enjoying the festival.

Their bodies have been deposited at the 37 hospital’s morgue.