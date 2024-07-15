The husband of the woman allegedly involved in the events leading to the lynching of an upcoming artiste, Wyllbee, at Tanoso has come forward to defend his wife.

Initial reports suggested that Wyllbee had visited his alleged lover at Tanoso, but was wrongfully accused of being a thief and lynched.

Per information gathered, the said lover denied knowledge of him over fears of her marriage when he was apprehended by local residents, leading to his lynching.

However, giving his account, the husband maintains that Wyllbee attempted to break into their house.

Despite not being home when the incident occurred, the husband explained that the door was tampered with as Wyllbee tried to smash it with a heavy stone.

His wife, in a state of fear, began screaming for help.

He stated that while Wyllbee was fleeing the scene after climbing a wall, he was apprehended by some residents.

The husband refuted claims that his wife was engaged in extramarital activities with Wyllbee, explaining that she lives with their 12-year-old son.

The police are continuing their investigation into the incident to uncover the full details and bring justice to those involved.