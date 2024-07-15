The Volta River Authority (VRA) has donated relief items to the North District Assembly to support individuals affected by the 2023 controlled spillage from the Akosombo and Kpong Dams.

These items were distributed to people in the safe havens at Mepe, Battor, Tokpo, and Bakpa in the North Tongu, Shia-Osudoku, and Central Tongu districts.

The donation included 300 bags of maize, 200 bags of gari, 150 bags of beans, 300 bags of rice, 150 boxes of oil, and 100 boxes of mackerel.

Benjamin Arhin Sackey, Director for Environment and Sustainable Development, presented the items to the District Chief Executive on behalf of the Chief Executive of VRA.

He emphasised the VRA’s dedication to the well-being of those impacted by the spillage, stating that VRA will continue to work with NADMO, District Assemblies, and response agencies to support the affected individuals.

Divine Osborn Fenu, the North Tongu District Chief Executive, expressed gratitude for VRA’s continuous support.

He affirmed the government’s commitment to ensuring all affected individuals fully recover.

Mr Seji Saji, Deputy Director General (Technical & Reforms) at NADMO, noted that some people are still in safe havens and the donated items will support them until their livelihoods and properties are fully restored.

He mentioned that the Ministry of Works and Housing is building resettlement facilities in some affected areas.

“We hope these buildings will be finished in the shortest possible time so those in the safe havens can be accommodated to resume their full lives,” he said.

Mr Seji also highlighted that the Ministries of Food and Agriculture are providing seedlings and fertilizers to help restore livelihoods, with more interventions planned for complete recovery.

The team visited the safe havens, and NADMO distributed the donated items to the affected individuals.