Charterhouse, the organisers of the Telecel Ghana Music Awards, have reiterated the company’s resolve to establish a Hall of Fame for the Ghanaian music industry.

The Chief Executive Officer of Charterhouse, Theresah Ayoade said this on July 13, 2024 at the TGMA Industry Mixer, held at the Palm Convention Centre in Accra.

According to her, this dream was birthed at the inception of the award scheme about 25 years ago.

Speaking to Kofi Okyere Darko, the host of the event, Theresah indicated that this move is meant to help archive Ghana’s music story and heritage.

“We were inspired to set up this initiative from when we started the Ghana Music Awards journey. We realised that we would have in our possession a lot of music industry data so we started asking ourselves what do we do with all this data. We cannot just leave it on our shelves, our offices, just for our consumption. There should be a way to make it available to the public for researches, musicologists, students and even tourists to experience our music culture,” she said.

In their bid to advance this cause, Theresah said they have to gather data, exhibits, relics, and memorabilia on music personalities, happenings and activities over the years.

She called on music industry stakeholders and individuals who have items that can help the project to make them available.

She said they will be working with curators, United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation (UNESCO) and the National Museum on this initiative.

“We are also collaborating with the National Museum and we have had very fruitful meetings with them. They are ready to donate a space to the project. So we have already had a look at the space and it’s an awesome space. We would need to do some renovations, setting ups and all of that, so there need to be a round of fund raising to be able to put all of that together and this is why we are looking for collaborators from far and wide and that is why we approached UNESCO and other such organisations that are interested in cultural and heritage preservation,” Theresah stated.

Explaining further she said there will be the collection of date and exhibits phase, the renovation and furnishing of the space phase and the official opening of the museum,

She was hopeful that the opening will be done by December 2024.

Charterhouse is a production house that has developed the capacity to organise and produce various events in Ghana including Miss Malaika, Stars of the Future, Telecel Ghana Music Awards, A Night of Laughs and Music, among others.