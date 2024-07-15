Movie actor Adjetey Anang believes theatre movies are selling more.

In an interview on Daybreak Hitz with DJ Slim, Adjetey Anang highlighted the need for more African stories in the Ghanaian film industry.

He attributed the growing interest in theatre to the desire for diverse and original content, lamenting the dominance of Western-style movies.

He elaborated on the causes of film consumers channeling interest into the theatre. “I think that content and we haven’t done a lot of work in the stories that film directors are telling. We are fed up with Western movies”, he said.

Adjetey Anang emphasized the importance of telling African stories that resonate with the audience, incorporating elements like food, costumes, and cultural heritage.

This, he believes, will create a sense of inclusion and authenticity, drawing audiences to live theatre experiences.

“Audiences can more or less predict what they are about to see, and so they will rather prefer going to a live theatre”, he said.

The versatile actor, who has graced both stage and screen, recalled audience feedback from cinema tours, expressing their desire for personal connections and interactions with stars.

He stressed the need to bring the stars to the people, creating a sense of ownership and participation in the process.

The actor, who has been in some stage plays including “The Slaves,” “Till A Rose” and “The Dilemma of a Ghost,” revealed that performing on stage in Ghana offers an unpredictable and exciting experience due to the nature of the Ghanaian audience.

Adjetey Anang also touched on the challenges facing the industry, including the lack of cinema centres, with many movies being shown in makeshift venues like churches or warehouses.

He encouraged filmmakers to prioritize African stories, promising a more engaging and unpredictable experience for audiences.

Catch Adjetey Anang in the upcoming movie “Groomsmen” on July 12th at Silverbird Cinema, directed by Ampong K. Kwakye and featuring Ventia Akpofure, among others.