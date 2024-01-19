The Ghanaian entertainment industry is in mourning as news of the passing of veteran actor Vincent McCauley, known for his role in the iconic series “Things We Do For Love,” sends shockwaves through the community.

Adjetey Anang, co-star and longtime friend of McCauley, expressed his grief on social media.

Anang shared heartfelt memories of their time together on set, recounting how they used to be rivals on set, but best of friends beyond the screens and have maintained that relationship over the years.

He described McCauley as a valued member of the “Things We Do For Love” family, noting that the loss comes as a deep and unexpected blow to everyone.

Anang extended his condolences to McCauley’s family and acknowledged the pain of losing another member of the cherished series cast.

Also, producer Leila Djansi, in reacting to McCauley’s death revealed that she was aware of his illness and had plans to visit him soon.

She mentioned reaching out to McCauley just days before his passing and was devastated by the news.

Ms. Djansi expressed shock and sorrow over the sudden loss, grieving the timing as an unexpected beginning of the New Year.

Vincent McCauley, beyond his iconic role in “Things We Do For Love,” was working on his most recent project, “YOLO,” where he portrayed the character of Mark Anthony’s father.

Social media has been inundated with messages of condolence and memories of the late Vincent McCauley.