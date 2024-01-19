Dancehall artiste, Stonebwoy has apologised to Chef Failatu Abdul Razak for his absence at her Guinness World Record cook-a-thon in Tamale.

The unexpected encounter between Chef Failatu and Stonebwoy happened at Kotoka International Airport.

Stonebwoy was en route to Côte d’Ivoire to support the Black Stars in the 2023 AFCON, while Chef Failatu was returning to Tamale after an interview in Accra.

Stonebwoy clarified that, missing the event was unintentional.

“I just want to apologize to all Faila’s fans and my fans that I couldn’t make it to Tamale because of my schedule. See where I’m passing—the airport” he stated.

Stonebwoy also acknowledged the video in the comment section, saying, “Bless up #WorldChefRecordHolder.”

