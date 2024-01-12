Chef Failatu Abdul-Razak has expressed disappointment over the failure of Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, and other popular Ghanaian musicians to attend her Cook-A-Thon Guinness World Record attempt in Tamale.

Shatta Wale had earlier on his Facebook page hinted at visiting Chef Faila at her record attempt after chancing on the publication that she was about to embark on the journey to break the Guinness World Record for the longest cooking marathon.

Chef Faila and other fans had high hopes and were expectant of the presence of Shatta Wale to thrill them in Tamale.

However, he never showed up throughout the 10 days of the event.

Speaking in her first interview on Joy Prime’s Prime Morning after the end of her challenge, Chef Faila, who was responding to a fan’s concern about Shatta Wale’s inability to pass by as promised was unhappy with Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini and other artistes for not availing themselves for her project,

“If it was something bad about the North, everyone would have been talking about it. Not a single big musician showed up for North on this project. Not Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy, Samini, etc.”

“It was Kwabena Kwabena who passed through. There were a lot of expectations that we were going to see some of the artistes we support so much from this angle show up and support us. Believe me, if I see Stonebwoy or Shatta Wale’s song, I can sing it to amaze you, but nobody showed up for us, and so they owe us an apology,” Chef Faila lamented.

Nonetheless, she is willing to let go and pardon all musicians who could not pass by to support her if only they apologised. She said, “They need to proceed to the Ya Na with a cow each before we can accept the apology.”

Meanwhile, other showbiz personalities such SDKDele, Kwaku Manu, Yaw Dabo, Nana Donkor Arthur, and Sweet Adjeley were present at the event.

Chef Faila commenced her GWR longest cooking marathon from 1st to 10th January at the Modern City hotel in Tamale. She completed the challenge in 227 hours, 00 minutes, and 02 seconds, which is above Uganda’s chef Dorcus Mirembe, popularly known as Mama D’s 144 hours, who is awaiting Guinness World Records’ validation.

However, Chef Faila said in the interview that GWR, after approving her application, issued a directive to break Irish Chef Alan Fisher’s 119 hours and 57 minutes clock, as Mama D’s record was yet to be confirmed.

A day after Chef Faila climaxed her attempt, the Guinness World Record responded to her through her handle and is looking forward to receiving video evidence of her for its perusal.

Her Guinness World Record activity came a few days after media personality, Afua Asantewaa had concluded her 5-day longest singing marathon.

Afua’s performance at the Akwaaba Village in Accra from 24th December 2023 to 29th December 2023, attracted celebrities such as Kuami Eugene, Stonebwoy, Samini, Adina, Abiana, Sista Afia, Wendy Shay, Shatta Wale, Sarkodie, Stonebwoy, Asamoah Gyan, and Lydia Forson.