The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has charged the Inspector General of Police (IGP) to ensure a peaceful conduct of the 2024 General Election on December 7.

The Police Management Board, led by Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene at the Manhyia Palace as part of a New Year engagement exercise with some stakeholders in the Ashanti Region.

While encouraging the police to maintain its visibility operations, the Asantehene admonished the IGP to ensure a peaceful election in December.

“We have had numerous elections but this looks very much heated. I don’t understand why it is always like that when we are approaching elections, especially this election. I am encouraging you to ensure a peaceful election in December. Let us continue to enjoy the peace we have as a country,” said Otumfuo.

The Asantehene commended the IGP for ensuring an incident-free Yuletide and encouraged the Police Management Board to widen its patrol activities nationwide.

“The Christmas and New Year was incident-free and that is what we should always have as a country. I am encouraging you and management to continue with your patrol project,” he added.

The IGP, Dr. George Akuffo Dampare, promised to maintain the police visibility plan in the Ashanti Region and across the country.

“We will continue to work as a team to maintain peace in the country. Our work during the Yuletide will still be maintained while we continue to work towards the 2024 elections,” he indicated.

The Police Management Board later engaged members of the Ghana Union of Traders Association (GUTA) to better appreciate their concerns to help boost security.

