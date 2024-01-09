The Director of Communications for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Richard Ahiagbah, is assuring the public that the upcoming 2024 general election will be conducted in a free, fair, and peaceful manner.

He emphasised the NPP’s and the government’s dedication to ensuring that the democratic will of Ghanaians is fully respected.

Despite acknowledging existing challenges in the Ghanaian economy, Mr. Ahiagbah said President Akufo-Addo’s administration has implemented proactive measures to address these issues.

He expressed confidence that, the NPP rather than the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) will emerge victorious in the polls.

In a post on Tuesday, January 9, Mr. Ahiagbah called on the NDC to refrain from causing any disruptions during the elections.

“NDC should not get it twisted. We have seen you this confident and boastful before. Please note, Chairman Mosquito, where we have gotten to as people or a democracy, it is not simply a question of whether it is my turn to propagate hardship. No no no…..Chairman. It is about programs and policies, not subtle threats of violence and vain innuendos. Bawumia is next to lead with humility, capacity, and the fear of God to unleash Ghana’s production potential to the benefit of all Ghanaians.”

“It is possible. There are difficulties to do with the economy, and it is the same globally. But it is coming back, and you know it. But regarding your suggestion to the NPP, respectfully Chairman, I think you should be the one preparing for retirement on 7th Dec 2024; because it will be your LAST DANCE, and it will end in defeat. So chill, Sir!

“I make you this promise, Sir, the elections will be free and fair….Pls, stop seeing the ghosts of your past electoral ways & means in your dream. I wish you a humble new year” he wrote on X.

Below is his post

NDC should not get it twisted. We have seen you this confident and boastful before. Pls note, Chairman Mosquito, where we have gotten to as people or a democracy, it is not simply a question of it is my turn or to propagate hardship. No no no…..Chairman. It is about programs… pic.twitter.com/XW0EqBA917 — Richard Ahiagbah (@RAahiagbah) January 8, 2024

