The Chairman of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has advised the incumbent ministers of the ruling government to start preparing their handing over notes to ensure a smooth transition when the NDC, he believes, takes over government.

Johnson Aseidu Nketia believes Ghanaians have lost trust in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and are leaning towards voting them out of office.

“Truth is Ghanaians have already abandoned the NPP and their followers. Therefore, the NPP ministers, the wisest thing to do now is to start preparing your handling over notes,” he said.

Speaking at a press conference at the latest edition of NDC Speaks, he explained that this was evident in the recently held district-level elections where most of the unit committee members affiliated to the NPP were voted out of office.

According to Mr Nketia this was a sign of the citizen’s determination to replace the government, adding that a similar outcome will be replicated in the December 2024 election.

“Thousands of persons affiliated to the NPP have lost the district-level election miserably. The elections are non-partisan. it is illegal for any political party to seek to sponsor any candidate but the identity of the candidates and participants are known,” he said.

He argued that a recent compilation by the NDC found that, although the election is non-partisan, most of those connected to the NDC were given the nod.

The Chairman continued, “Sincere political watchers and analysts know this is another evidence when a government is on its way out of office.”