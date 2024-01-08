Former Chairman of the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr. Kwadwo Afari-Gyan, expressed concerns about the diminishing integrity of some of Ghana’s most instrumental institutions.

In his address, Dr. Afari-Gyan emphasized that the nation has faced economic challenges due to pervasive corruption, particularly in the public sector and public life.

He said this during the Constitution Day Public Lecture on Monday, January 8, 2024.

“Unfortunately, some of our key institutions that are becoming institutions of dubious integrity increasingly candidates who lose elections, alleged alleging manipulation and refusing to accept the result.”

“By and large, we have not been able to diffuse the principles of democratic behavior widely into our society. And there is a general lack of predictability in social life which is a disincentive to proper behavior.”

He highlighted that political party candidates who lose elections often allege manipulation and refuse to accept the results, contributing to the erosion of faith in democratic principles.

Dr. Afari-Gyan further drummed home the need to instill the values of democratic behavior widely in society, emphasizing the importance of predictability in social life as an incentive for proper conduct.

The former EC boss called for a concerted effort to address these issues, emphasizing the crucial role of key institutions in upholding the integrity of the democratic process and fostering a more transparent and accountable society.

According to him, the calls for constitutional review as a panacea to this denigration are in the right direction.

Dr. Afari-Gyan however, added that, in as much as the recommendations are welcome, the Constitution should not be tampered with unnecessarily.