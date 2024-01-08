The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II on Sunday, January 7, celebrated the first Akwasidae of 2024, a year in which he will be marking the Silver Jubilee of his enthronement.

Held at the Manhyia Palace, the celebration brought together chiefs and people of Asanteman as well as well wishers from other parts of the world.

Among them were government officials, politicians, royals from the Hausa State of Kano in Nigeria, and tourists from various parts of the world.

In all his glamour, Otumfuo majestically rode in palanquin to the durbar grounds where he sat in state to receive homage from the gathering.

Below are some photos