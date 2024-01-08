German and World Cup football legend Franz Beckenbauer has died, aged 78.

The German defender – nicknamed “Der Kaiser” because of his sublime talent – was regarded as one of the greatest footballers of all time, winning a World Cup with West Germany as both a player and a manager.

He was also famed for carving out his own role as a sweeper – now often known as a “Libero” – sitting slightly behind his team’s defensive line and sweeping up any man or ball that broke through.

Former England striker Gary Lineker, paying tribute to Beckenbauer, described him as “one of the absolute greats of our game”.

“Very sorry to hear that Franz Beckenbauer has died. Der Kaiser was the most beautiful of footballers who won it all with grace and charm. RIP,” he wrote in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Image: Franz Beckenbauer holds up the World Cup trophy in 1974. Pic: AP

Former England goalkeeper also paid tribute, writing: “Very sad to hear that the great Beckenbauer has sadly passed away.

“He was a fantastic player reaching world-class status. RIP legend”

Clash of the titans with Charlton

Across a nearly two-decade-long career – much of it spent at his boyhood club Bayern Munich – Beckenbauer won an array of trophies, including four Bundesliga titles and three European Cups.

But it was performances on the international stage that many football fans will remember, including lifting the European Championship in 1972 and the World Cup with West Germany in 1974.

He narrowly missed out on the Jules Rimet Cup eight years earlier at Wembley, with England clinching an extra-time victory in the 1966 World Cup final.

It was during that final that Beckenbauer, not yet at the peak of his powers, was told to man-mark England star Bobby Charlton, pitting two of the world’s greatest footballers together.

Image: Clash of the titans: Franz Beckenbauer faces off against Bobby Charlton in the 1966 World Cup final. Pic: AP

In the end, such were both their talents, they cancelled each other out, and it was Geoff Hurst who starred, scoring a hat-trick to help England to a famous victory.

“The message he [Beckenbauer] sent out was: ‘Don’t even try it. Coming out to face me is a waste of your time,” Charlton later said of their match-up.

Image: The pair reunited ahead of the 1986 World Cup. Pic: AP

As well as trophies, Beckenbauer won an array of personal honours, including two European Footballer of the Year awards as a defender – a rarity at the time and still to this day.

He also finished runner-up twice and third placed in 1966 – won that year by his World Cup final nemesis, Charlton.

From pitch to the boardroom

After hanging up his boots for the final time – following a short second stint in the US at the New York Cosmos – Beckenbauer turned to management, guiding West Germany to victory in the 1990 World Cup.

Image: Beckenbauer later took up management, guiding West Germany to World Cup success in 1990. Pic: AP

He was one of three men, along with Brazil’s Mario Zagallo, who passed away this month, and France’s Didier Deschamps, to have won the World Cup as both a player and as a manager.

After stepping back from the dugout, Beckenbauer entered into punditry, including for Sky Germany, as well as taking up executive roles at Bayern Munich and with the Germany Football Association.

Image: Pele with fellow football legends Sir Bobby Charlton and Franz Beckenbauer in 1999

It was during his spearheading of Germany’s successful 2006 World Cup bid that Beckenbauer became embroiled in controversy, with authorities launching an investigation into allegations of fraud and money laundering in connection with the bid.

He was accused by the Swiss Attorney General’s office of paying Qatari former FIFA executive Mohamed bin Hammam £8.4m before the 2006 World Cup.

Beckenbauer and three other men accused in the investigation denied any wrongdoing, and it was later closed without a verdict in 2020 as the statute of limitations expired.

Image: After stepping back as a player and then a manager, Beckenbauer spearheaded Germany’s successful 2006 World Cup bid. Pic: AP

Beckenbauer was later immortalised in a film – titled Der Kaiser – made about his life in 2022.

In a statement announcing his death, his family said: “It is with deep sadness that we announce that my husband and our father, Franz Beckenbauer, passed away peacefully in his sleep yesterday, Sunday, surrounded by his family,” the family said.

“We ask that you be able to grieve in silence and refrain from asking any questions.”