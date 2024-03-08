An aide to John Kumah, the late Deputy Minister of Finance and MP for Ejisu, Kwasi Owusu Twumasi, has said that the MP died at the Suhum Government Hospital, and not in Germany, as some reports have suggested.

This comes amid reports that Dr. Kumah passed away in Germany.

In an interview on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Friday, the aide explained that the MP was rather preparing to go to Germany to seek medical attention but unfortunately passed on at the Suhum Government Hospital in the afternoon of Thursday, March 7, 2024.

“We realized that he couldn’t walk properly and that was what drew our attention to getting him medical attention. Doctors came to his aid yesterday (March 6), but because his health was getting worse, they needed to bring him to Accra.

“His office had made arrangements for him to be flown out of the country to Amsterdam and then transit to Germany this evening. So we began the journey in an ambulance from Ejisu, together with his wife. When they got to Suhum, they had to divert to the hospital because his ailment was getting worse, and unfortunately, he passed on,” he stated.

Mr. Twumasi said the late MP visited his constituency in the Ashanti Region for the independence anniversary on March 6.

He explained that, Dr. Kumah had been unwell for some time and had difficulty walking.

On Wednesday, March 6, 2024, doctors were at his residence in Ejisu to attend to him, but his health worsened, and he needed to be transferred to Accra.

He died at the age of 45 and is survived by a wife and six children.

